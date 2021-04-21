Justice and the Chauvin Verdict; US Strengthens Footprint in Africa

Dave Ragland, senior Bayard Rustin Fellow at the Fellowship of Reconciliation and co-founder of the Truth Telling Project, and Donna Davis, political consultant, political organizer and co-founder of Black Lives Matter Tampa, join us in a conversation about the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty on all three counts. We discuss what this verdict means beyond this one case, and whether this will have a lasting impact in how policing works in this country. We also talk about the concept of the government’s accountability to communities, how political parties take credit for people’s movements, and how we can define and broaden ideas of justice.

Max Rameau, Pan-African organizer, theorist and author, joins us to talk about the U.S. plans to bolster its footprint in the African continent that is being talked about as a “return to Africa,” and what this could mean in terms of economic and military intervention there, how this fits within simmering tensions between the US and China, and how countries being caught in at tug-of-war between superpowers negatively affects their ability to act independently towards their best interests.

Esther Iverem, multidisciplinary author and independent journalist, host of "On The Ground: Voices of Resistance From the Nation’s Capital" on Pacifica Radio, and founding member of DC Poets Against the War, joins us to talk more about the significance of the Chauvin verdict, how this can be considered a victory, not for the judicial system and not for the Democratic party, but for the regular people, activists, and those who took to the streets to directly challenge power. We also talk about how DC subjected inmates in jail to what could be described as mass solitary confinement during covid lockdowns.

David Shams, author and founder of Bourbon and Chai, joins our Foul Play segment to talk about attempts to create a European football super league by the richest teams in the continent, how it fell apart after a few days after general uproar from coaches, players and fans, and whether there will be any lasting backlash after this.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com