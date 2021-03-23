Carnage in Colorado; West Continues to Loot Africa; Israelis Head to Polls

Western countries and corporations continue to extract Africa’s wealth. Is there a way to end this cycle of dispossession and exploitation?

John Kiriakou, American author, journalist and retired intelligence officer, joins us to talk about a recently published article that could add more detail to what is already known about the US relationship with al-Qaeda, and how it has morphed into other insurgent groups in the region and continues to receive support from the US. We also talk about how this fits with the broader US strategy in the Middle East, whether continuing support for these groups serves any end goals for the US and how this is a misguided strategy.

Netfa Freeman is the events coordinator and policy analyst at the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS), organizer in Pan-African Community Action (PACA), member of the Coordinating Committee of the Black Alliance for Peace, and co-producer/host of the radio show and podcast Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM. He tells us about the continuing resource extraction and capital flight from African countries, and how it is embedded within a long history of racism, exploitation and colonialism. We also talk about the growing Western military footprint and how this perpetuates exploitation in the continent.

Ted Rall, award-winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author joins us in a conversation about the election in Israel. As Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to extend his record as the country’s longest-serving prime minister, we discuss the recent Gallup poll regarding the people’s attitudes on the economic outlook on the country and how polls are not always the best tool to measure the pulse of the nation, as well as the messy lawsuit between Project Veritas and The New York Times.

In our Politics of art segment, David Shams, author and founder of Bourbon and Chai, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the merits of upcoming TV shows “United States of Al,” about the friendship between a Marine combat veteran and his Afghan interpreter, and “Ted Lasso,” about an American football coach transplanted to England to manage a struggling soccer team.

The Misfits also talk about the terrible shooting in Colorado and vaccine distribution issues in Washington, DC.

