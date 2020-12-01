A Very Corporate Cabinet; Another Assasination; Fighting in Ethiopia

Author, award-winning foreign correspondent, former Washington Post bureau chief and two-time Pulitzer Prize nominee Jon Jeter and BreakThrough News journalist Kei Pritsker join Misfits Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte to discuss Neera Tanden and Joe Biden’s other latest cabinet nominees, the brand-above-all orientation of the Democratic Party and the media focus on messengers.
Journalist and East African political analyst Marshey Demissie and Chichester University Professor Hakim Adi help break down the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia between the government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the efforts of the African Union to mediate and the strange framing of a civil war as a “law enforcement operation.”
Mitchell Plitnick, political analyst, writer and president of ReThinking Foreign Policy, discussed the recent assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the dishonest coverage of Iran’s nuclear program, the timing of this provocation and the Trump administration’s legacy in the Middle East.
Your Misfits hosts also broke down the best and worst from the Sunday news shows and got into the National Football League as a microcosm of US exploitation of labor.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)