Register
23:05 GMT +311 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Стенд Международного информационного агентства Sputnik (Спутник) в ЭкспоФоруме перед открытием XX Санкт-Петербургского международного экономического форума

    Russian Journalists Union Calls US Attack on Sputnik 'Next Wave of McCarthyism'

    © Sputnik/ Igor Russak
    Politics
    Get short URL
    1184 0 0

    The questioning of Russian journalists and their US colleagues working with Russian media are just few of the consequences of the general anti-Russian hysteria in the United States, the secretary of the Russian Union of Journalists (RUJ), Timur Shafir, told Sputnik, commenting on the questioning of a former employee of Sputnik Andrew Feinberg.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Yahoo News portal reported citing anonymous sources that the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) had questioned Feinberg as part of the investigation into allegations that Sputnik acted as a Russian propaganda agency in violation of the US Foreign Agents Act (FARA). The portal claimed that the FBI had access to Sputnik's working correspondence from Feinberg and another former employee of Sputnik's Washington bureau Joseph John Fionda.

    "There is no doubt that the questioning of the Sputnik employee Feinberg has only one reason, the very fact of his cooperation with the Russian media. Unfortunately, we are witnessing another wave of so-called McCarthyism in the United States. Questioning of Russian journalists or our colleagues cooperating with the Russian media, on the subject of "propaganda in violation of the law" are just one of the consequences of the general anti-Russian hysteria that now reigns in American society," Shafir, who is also a member of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), said.

    RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan
    © Sputnik/
    'Freedom of Speech Killed by Those Who Created It' - Sputnik, RT Editor-in-Chief on FBI Investigation
    The RUJ secretary said he has no doubt that FARA will soon become tougher, with more repressions against Russian journalists or those supposedly belonging to that group.

    "But there is hope that history is moving in a spiral and the escalation of paranoia will never find a response in US society… Civil society played its role in the fact that the star of Senator Joseph McCarthy, the spiritual father of the current persecutors of our colleagues, has faded once and for all," Shafir recalled.

    According to Shafir, history always moves in a spiral, often to the displeasure of those eager to make a cold war weapon out of journalists.

    Related:

    RT Stringer Killed in Syria Lost Life for 'Righteous Cause' - Syrian Ambassador
    Sputnik, RT Editor-in-Chief Comments on French Ruling Party's Media Blacklist
    Tags:
    RT, Sputnik News, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Magic Pills
    Magic Pills
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok