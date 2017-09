Donald Trump claims it is difficult to believe that Bashar al-Assad would use chemical weapons.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump said on Thursday it is difficult to believe Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would use chemical arms after the United States has responded to his actions in the past.

"As far as chemical weapons, I find it hard to believe that after what we did last time, that Assad would do that again," Trump said in a joint press conference with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Trump said he finds such a possibility difficult to believe, but there would be no change in the US stance as "we would be extremely upset is he was using chemical weapons."