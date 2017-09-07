IPU Working Group on Syria to Convene on IPU Assembly Sidelines October

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian parliament's upper chamber said that the meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union's working group on Syria will be held on the sidelines of the IPU Assembly in St. Petersburg.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union's (IPU) working group on Syria will be held on the sidelines of the IPU Assembly in St. Petersburg in October, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian parliament's upper chamber, said on Wednesday.

"The regular meeting of the IPU working group on Syria will be held on the sidelines of the upcoming IPU assembly in St. Petersburg in October," Kosachev said, adding that participation of the Syrian delegation is also expected.

On Tuesday, Kosachev, who also leads the IPU working group on Syria, held a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in Geneva. The sides discussed the possibility of the participation of lawmakers in the Syrian settlement process. According to Kosachev, De Mistura backed the IPU's work in this direction.

The 137th IPU Assembly will be held in St. Petersburg on October 14-18.