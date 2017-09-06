S. Korean Deputy Prime Minister Not Aware About Pyongyang-Seoul Meeting at EEF

South Korean Deputy Prime Minister said that he was not aware if a meeting between representatives of Seoul and Pyongyang was scheduled to take place.

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — South Korean Deputy Prime Minister Kim Dong-yeon told Sputnik he was not aware if a meeting between representatives of Seoul and Pyongyang was scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

If favorable conditions for improving relations between Seoul and Pyongyang are created and if peace in the region is established, South Korea will have the possibility to take a more active part in the development of the Far East, Kim stressed at the opening ceremony of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok city.