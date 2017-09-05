Washington Confident in Legality of Closing Russian Diplomatic Properties

The US Department of State announced it is confident that its move to close Russian diplomatic properties in the United States is legal.

"We will say, however, that we are confident in the legality of the actions we announced and carried out last week," the official said, adding that the United States has withdrawn its consent for Russia’s Consulate-General in San Francisco.

"The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations does not prevent restrictions on location of embassy buildings or annexes," the official said.