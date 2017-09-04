Register
    Президент РФ В. Путин принял участие во встрече лидеров БРИКС

    Xi Opens BRICS Summit Plenary Session Calling to Redouble Cooperation Efforts

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sysoev /POOL
    Politics
    Topic:
    2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen (23)
    0 17110

    Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired the 9th BRICS summit plenary session and delivered an opening speech.

    XIAMEN (China) (Sputnik) — Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the plenary session of the 9th BRICS summit in the country's southeastern city of Xiamen calling on the bloc to intensify cooperation efforts.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the opening of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China September 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Fred Dufour/Pool
    BRICS Leaders’ Meetings Officially Kick Off in China's Xiamen
    "Now I declare that the plenary session of the BRICS summit starts… We must redouble our efforts to usher in the second golden decade of BRICS cooperation," Xi said.

    Xiamen summit is being held on September 3-5 in a new so-called BRICS Plus format, with leaders of such non-BRICS countries as Egypt, Mexico, Thailand, Guinea and Tajikistan also taking part in it along with Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

    Topic:
    2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen (23)

