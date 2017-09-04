Xi Opens BRICS Summit Plenary Session Calling to Redouble Cooperation Efforts

XIAMEN (China) (Sputnik) — Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the plenary session of the 9th BRICS summit in the country's southeastern city of Xiamen calling on the bloc to intensify cooperation efforts.

LIVE: Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs BRICS summit plenary session and delivers an opening speech #BRICS2017 https://t.co/fXednIvHkC — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) September 4, 2017

"Now I declare that the plenary session of the BRICS summit starts… We must redouble our efforts to usher in the second golden decade of BRICS cooperation," Xi said.

Xiamen summit is being held on September 3-5 in a new so-called BRICS Plus format, with leaders of such non-BRICS countries as Egypt, Mexico, Thailand, Guinea and Tajikistan also taking part in it along with Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.