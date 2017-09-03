EU Ready to Increase Sanctions Against North Korea Over H-Bomb Test

Brussels is ready to tighten sanctions pressure on North Korea in relation to the latest nuclear test by Pyongyang, European Council President Donald Tusk said in a statement on Sunday calling on the United Nations Security Council to further increase its restrictions against Pyongyang.

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, North Korea said that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile. US Treasury Department Chief Steven Mnuchin said that the authority was preparing a new package of sanctions against Pyongyang over its move.

"The EU stands ready to sharpen its policy of sanctions and invites North Korea to restart dialogue on its programmes without condition. We call on the UN Security Council to adopt further UN sanctions and show stronger resolve to achieve a peaceful denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. The stakes are getting too high," the statement read.

Tusk added in the document that by holding a nuclear test, Pyongyang "gravely violates DPRK's obligations under international law, repeated demands from the UN Security Council and the global non-proliferation and disarmament regime."

"The DPRK must abandon its nuclear, weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner, it must cease all related activities at once," Tusk pointed out.

North Korea's supposed nuclear test had provoked strong condemnation from the international community. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said that Brussels regarded North Korea's move as a provocation representing a threat to both regional and international security.

Pyongyang's presumed sixth nuclear test since 2006 has been held just days after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over the territory of Japan. North Korea has been carrying out its missile and nuclear tests in violation of the UNSC resolutions.