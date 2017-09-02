Angela Merkel: 'We Can Shape European Framework for Peace Only With Russia'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that security in Europe possible only with the participation of Russia, calling for the continuation of a dialogue between Moscow and NATO.

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Merkel said in a podcast released on Saturday that she had always supported the continuing dialogue between Russia and NATO, "despite significant disagreements in connection with Ukraine."

"We can shape European framework for peace only with Russia," the German chancellor said, adding that Europe had to make an effort to improve dialogue with Moscow on part of the European security and defense policies.

"However, that requires the implementation of the Minsk agreements. If that worked out, we would have a starting point for increasingly intensive talks," she noted in a video podcast uploaded to her website

Merkel also stressed the importance of compliance with disarmament treaties between Russia and the United States.

The Minsk agreements is a package of measures agreed by leaders of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine in 2015, aimed at facilitating the reconciliation between Kiev and two self-proclaimed republics in the east of Ukraine.