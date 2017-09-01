Register
22:57 GMT +301 September 2017
Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017.

    'Sacrificial Lamb': Tories Leave May in Charge Amid Brexit Meltdown

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 155 0 0

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May's insistence that she will stay on to fight the next election in 2022 is "a clever move" that maximizes her chances of staying in office despite a recent disastrous electoral performance, Dr. Mark Garnett told Radio Sputnik.

    Embattled UK Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed that she is "in this for the long term" and will lead the Conservative Party to another election, despite speculation that she is going to face a leadership bid.

    Having lost her party's majority in the House of Commons in a bruising snap election last June, May was asked if she still wants to fight the next election, and replied "yes."

    "I'm in this for the long term because there's a long-term challenge for the United Kingdom," she told journalists during a three-day visit to Japan this week.

    "We need to get the Brexit deal right, deliver the right deal for the people of the UK but we also need to ensure that after we have left the European Union, global Britain is out there trading around the world, standing tall in the world — and that we deal with some of the remaining injustices at home."

    May's statement is an attempt to maximize her chances of staying in the post as long as possible, Mark Garnett, senior lecturer at Lancaster University and author of the book "From Anger to Apathy: The British Experience," told Radio Sputnik. 

    "In some ways, this is quite a clever move. She's a seriously weakened figure, that no-one in her own party currently has the appetite to remove. So really, if she wants to chart a course for herself, to maximize her chances of being a long-term Prime Minister, then this kind of defiant statement is quite good tactics."

    UFO
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Passenger Jet in UFO Scare at UK Airport, Official Report Confirms
    If a majority of her parliamentary party wants to get rid of May, they can pass a vote of no confidence in her leadership. This mechanism was used in 2003 to unseat Iain Duncan Smith and in 1990 to topple Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

    However, at the present time there is no obvious successor to Mrs. May, and her political position is so challenging that few Conservative MP's want to take over at this point.

    "You might as well have somebody in charge of the party who is almost like a sacrificial lamb, who will go through this difficult time as a leader but then will be replaced as soon as the party is ready for a successor," Garnett said.

    However, her failure to win the snap general election, seemingly with everything stacked in her favor, has "proven on the record now that Mrs. May is not good at general elections and parties in Britain do not want such people in charge when elections come along."

    "When she says she will lead the party into the next general election, immediately all thoughts go towards the last general election and that is the reason why her remarks are over-optimistic one might say, on her own behalf."

    The toughest challenge facing May are the Brexit negotiations with the EU. The UK and EU held the third round of exit talks in Brussels this week, but major differences remain between the two sides regarding the so-called "divorce bill" that the UK is expected to pay, as well as future access to the single market and citizens' rights.

    Flags are arranged at the EU headquarters as Britain and the EU launch Brexit talks in Brussels, June 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    'Soft' or 'Hard' Brexit: Five Options for the UK to Say Goodbye to the EU
    May called the snap election hoping to get a mandate for a Brexit that would seriously limit Britain's trade and immigration with the EU, but the result weakens her power to push through that scenario.

    "Her chances rest very much on a successful Brexit outcome, and she's actually made it more difficult for Britain by this ill-starred election. The truth of the matter is that Britain's always going to have a difficult time in the Brexit negotiations, what's unfolding at the moment is really quite predictable."

    "The Conservative Party's fortunes are tied to Brexit to a certain extent and the short-term fortunes of the party, therefore, look very uncertain and Mrs. May might as well carry the uncertainty for what's about to unfold."

    Related:

    UK Increases Military Presence in Iraq - Defense Secretary
    UK, Japan to Stick to Int'l Commitments Amid N. Korean Threat - Foreign Office
    UK Extends Deadline for Foreign Grenfell Victims to Apply for 12-Month Stay
    Sour Grapes: Italian Politicians Rise to Defend Wine Trade From UK 'Fake News'
    Tags:
    Hard Brexit, soft Brexit, Brexit negotiations, Brexit, Conservative Party, Theresa May, United Kingdom, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok