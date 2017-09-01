Register
15:46 GMT +301 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.

    Comey Primed to Exonerate Hillary Clinton Before FBI Investigation Was Even Over

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 26313

    Senator Chuck Grassley, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Lindsey Graham, a committee member, have alleged that while James Comey was FBI Director, he drafted a statement about the bureau's investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email system, stating Clinton would not face charges, long before the probe was completed.

    Senators Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham, chair and member of the Judiciary Committee respectively, claim then-FBI chief James Comey drafted a statement about the bureau's investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email system, stating Clinton would not face charges, long before the probe was completed, suggesting the investigation's conclusion was predetermined — and even perhaps that the scrutiny was illusory.

    The committee, which is investigating President Donald Trump's firing of Comey in May, charges that in April or early May of 2016, Comey had already decided to issue a statement exonerating Secretary Clinton, long before his agents concluded their investigation.

    Moreover, Comey is accused of circulating an early draft statement to select members of senior FBI leadership.

    It was not until July 2016, that Comey announced at a press conference he would not be recommending the Department of Justice pursue charges against Clinton.

    ​Grassley and Graham cite portions of conversations the Office of the Special Counsel had with witnesses as part of its investigation into Comey's actions as FBI Director — for instance, the office asked a witness (believed to be Jim Rybicki, FBI Chief of Staff and Senior Counselor to the Director) about the origins of Comey's July 2016 statement on Clinton.

    ​The witness responded, "sometime in the spring… the Director emailed a couple of folks…. he sent a draft around of, you know, what it might look like."

    "The FBI should be held to a higher standard than that, especially in a matter of such great public interest and controversy. The outcome of an investigation should not be prejudged while FBI agents are still hard at work trying to gather the facts," the pair wrote to the bureau.

    Another witness (believed to be Trisha Anderson, the Principal Deputy General Counsel of National Security and Cyberlaw) told the Office of the Special Counsel they first learned in May 2016 Comey planned to make a public statement about the outcome of the Clinton probe, and it was at that time the Director wrote a draft statement. 

    At that point, the FBI had not yet interviewed 17 people connected to the case, including Clinton herself. The disgruntled senators accuse Comey of adopting a "conclusion first, fact-gathering second" approach, which is "no way to run an investigation."

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit at Lincoln Center in New York, Thursday, April 6, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    Nevertheless, She Insisted: Hillary Clinton’s New Book to Focus on How Russia, Comey Cost Her the Presidency

    Comey's July 2016 press conference exonerating Clinton elicited widespread condemnation — critics suggested the move violated department traditions and norms — and he again found himself in the crosshairs in October that year, when shortly before the presidential election, he wrote to Congress saying agents had found new evidence in the apparently completed email case.

    In May, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein cited these unusual disclosures in a memo to Trump about Comey, and when Trump fired Comey on May 9, he likewise cited the Rosenstein memo.

    The FBI concluded Clinton was "extremely careless" in handling classified information via a private email account, but did not believe her transgressions warranted criminal charges.

    Comey called the investigation a "painstaking undertaking" which required thousands of hours of effort — but while the FBI absolved Clinton of any criminal wrongdoing, the contents of the missives still gave her opponents ample fodder.

    Some noted that under the Espionage Act, it is a felony to mishandle classified information via "gross negligence" — which would surely fall under "extreme carelessness." Moreover, the emails themselves make clear Clinton was aware of State Department rules regarding the handling of classified information, and actively intended to violate them.

    Related:

    Criminal Investigation Into Clinton's Emails 'Far From Being Over'
    Trump Campaign Manager Says FBI Can’t Have Checked New Clinton Emails Thoroughly
    Not a Matter of ‘Public Interest’: FBI Keeps Clinton Emails Secret
    Judge to US Government: Cough Up More of Clinton’s Benghazi Emails
    Tags:
    emails, investigation, 2016 US Presidential election, Trump administration, Democratic Party, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok