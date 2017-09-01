Trump Growing Frustrated With Tillerson, Chief Economic Aid Cohn

US President Donald Trump has been increasingly unhappy with foreign policy chief Rex Tillerson and is having doubts about the loyalty of his key economic adviser Gary Cohn, US media have reported.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Several people close to the president told the Washington Post newspaper Trump did not like how the state secretary had confronted him on issues of troops numbers in Afghanistan, as well as on Cuba policy and Qatar blockade.

National economic council director Cohn has meanwhile fallen into disrepute for criticizing Trump’s handling of the August 12 far-right rally in Charlottesville, in which a protester was killed.

White House chief of staff John Kelly also appears to have upset the short-tempered president by turning away spontaneous visitors to the Oval Office, according to the outlet.

Trump, a former television personality, has seen a wave of departures from his administration in recent months, including press secretary Sean Spicer, chief of staff Reince Priebus, communications director Anthony Scaramucci and chief strategist Steve Bannon.