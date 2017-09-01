Trump Growing Frustrated With Tillerson, Chief Economic Aid Cohn

National economic council director Cohn has meanwhile fallen into disrepute for criticizing Trump’s handling of the August 12 far-right rally in Charlottesville, in which a protester was killed.
White House chief of staff John Kelly also appears to have upset the short-tempered president by turning away spontaneous visitors to the Oval Office, according to the outlet.
Trump, a former television personality, has seen a wave of departures from his administration in recent months, including press secretary Sean Spicer, chief of staff Reince Priebus, communications director Anthony Scaramucci and chief strategist Steve Bannon.
