Register
02:07 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

    Russia Supports Unification of Three Syrian Opposition Groups - Lavrov

    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 144 0 0

    Russia believes a Unified Syrian opposition group will contribute to really substantial negotiations on the Syrian future.

    ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — Moscow supports Saudi Arabia's initiative to unite three Syrian opposition platforms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

    "When Saudi Arabia put forward the initiative to unite the High Negotiations Committee, which was once formed at a meeting in Riyadh, with the Cairo group of oppositionists and the Moscow group of oppositionists, we supported this in the most active way. I believe this… will contribute to the beginning of really substantial, meaningful negotiations about the future of Syria," Lavrov told reporters in Abu Dhabi.

    Lavrov disagreed that the negotiations on the unification of the Syrian opposition failed.

    Syrian Arab Army troops in Aleppo
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Invisible Puppeteers: Creating Obstacles to Prolong Syrian War

    "It does not matter that there has been no breakthrough… The main thing is that this process has begun, and the participants in this process — the Riyadh group, the Cairo and Moscow groups — agreed to continue these efforts. We will help our Saudi colleagues in every possible way to move in this direction," he said.

    The comment was made after Saudi Arabia and Egypt have supported the idea of conducting the second meeting between the Syrian opposition.

    Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said at a joint press conference with Sergey Lavrov that the Syrian opposition needs more time to coordinate its actions in order to form a single delegation at the reconciliation talks.

    "The latest meeting in Riyadh [between the three platforms of the Syrian opposition] was important, it [the opposition] needs more time to coordinate positions," Al Nahyan said.

    Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan
    © AFP 2017/ FAYEZ NURELDINE
    UAE FM Accuses Iran, Turkey of Attempting to Weaken Syria's Sovereignty
    According to Al Nahyan, the fight against terrorism and the de-escalation of violence in the country are needed to maintain peace and prevent further escalation.

    In order to settle the long-standing political crisis in Syria, the country’s opposition should stop making ultimatums that do not fall under the framework set by the UN Security Council, Lavrov added.

    "It is necessary for the opposition to behave in a realistic way and give up ultimatums that do not fall under the framework set by the UN Security Council. The Security Council has ruled that the fate of Syria should be decided by the Syrians themselves. There are no preliminary conditions," Lavrov said at the press conference.

    The new round talks on Syrian crisis settlement is expected to take place in Astana in September.

    On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov started his trip to the Persian Gulf, during which he will visit Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.    

    Tags:
    Syrian opposition, Syria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Can't Be Stopped
    Can't Be Stopped
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok