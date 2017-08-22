S. Korean President Plans Hold Talks With Putin in Russia in September

TOKYO (Sputnik) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok in September and hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the S. Korean president's office said Tuesday.

"President Moon plans to hold a Korea-Russia summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit," the statement said as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev Russian-South Korean Relations

The annual EEF was established in 2015 as a platform for cooperation between business and political representatives from Russia and the Asia-Pacific region. The 2017 Eastern Economic Forum is set to be held on September 6-7.

According to the presidential office, this meeting is expected to be an important opportunity for the new South Korean leader to discuss regional efforts to deter North Korea, which actively develops its nuclear and missile programs.

The media outlet added that the EEF will also help South Korean businesses to explore new business opportunities in Russia's Far East.