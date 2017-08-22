India to Be Key US Partner in Modernizing Afghanistan - Tillerson

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — India will be a key partner for the United States that can help modernize Afghanistan both politically and economically, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement after President Donald Trump announced the US strategy in Afghanistan.
Earlier President Donald Trump unveiled the US strategy in Afghanistan which included expanded authorities to target terrorists. However, Trump said that the United States would not reveal troop numbers or plans going forward.
