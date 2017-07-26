Register
03:23 GMT +326 July 2017
Live
    Search
    The US Capitol building is pictured in Washington, DC

    US Lawmakers Overwhelmingly Pass New Sanctions on Russia

    © AFP 2017/ Jewel Samad
    Politics
    Get short URL
    182174252

    The US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a new round of sanctions on Iran, Russia, and North Korea. The bill also limits the president’s ability to unliaterally lift sanctions, forcing him to seek Congressional approval.

    The bill passed quickly, with no deliberation. The final vote was 419-3 in favor of the sanctions.

    In May, the House passed a set of strict sanctions against North Korea 419-1. The Senate dragged its feet in passing a version of the bill until sanctions against Russia and Iran were attached to the bill, at which point they quickly passed it.

    The Senate passed their own version of the bill on June 15 98-2, but now that the House has passed it the bill will bounce back to the Senate.  Assuming the modified bill passes the Senate again, the sanctions package will then go to the desk of President Trump, who may delay them with a veto- but the level of support that the bill has enjoyed makes it unlikely for Trump to do so.

    U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Trump Likely to Sign Russia Sanctions Bill Expected to Pass House Tuesday - Congressman

    One key tenet of the sanctions bill is that it requires the president to acquire congressional approval before easing sanctions. The purpose of this provision is transparent: to prevent the White House from suspending the sanctions against Moscow implemented in the last days of the Obama administration.

    "In regards to the sanctions bill, the President has been very vocal about his support for continuing sanctions on those three countries," said White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders." He has no intention of getting rid of them, but he wants to make sure we get the best deal for the American people possible.  Congress does not have the best record on that … he's very focused on that, but at the same time wants to make sure that sanctions on those three countries remain, and he's going to study that legislation and see what the final product looks like."

    This could put Trump in opposition to his own Republican party, which denies any presence of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election but also generally take a dimmer view of Moscow and President Putin than the White House. 

    US House of Representatives. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ SAUL LOEB
    US House of Representatives Votes on New Round of Anti-Russian Sanctions (VIDEO)

    The European Union has also expressed reservations about the Russian sanctions due to another tenet which would punish non-Russian businesses for working alongside Russian industries. This would adversely affect European energy, especially oil and natural gas development projects totalling trillions of gallons of oil and natural gas every year.

    "We are following the draft bill on Russia sanctions with some concern, notably because of its possible impact on the E.U.'s energy independence," said European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas on Monday.

    Related:

    New US Anti-Russian Energy Sanctions to Have 'Brutal' Impact on Europe if Passed
    'Fool-Proof' Bill Against Trump? Who is Interested in New Anti-Russian Sanctions
    US Envoy to Ukraine Claims War in Donbass is 'Russian Aggression', Not Civil War
    New Anti-Russian Sanctions: Why EU-US Ties Will Hinge on Trump's Independence
    EU May Limit Bank Loans to US Firms in Response to New Russia Sanctions - Source
    Tags:
    anti-Iranian sanctions, anti-Russian sanctions, sanctions, House of Representatives, European Commission, European Union, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Iran, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tank Biathlon: Crews of 20 Countries All Set for Armored Vehicle Race in Russia
    Tank Biathlon: Crews of 20 Countries All Set for Armored Vehicle Race in Russia
    Free Market Lesson
    Free Market Lesson
    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria
    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok