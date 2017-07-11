Trouncing Trump in 2020? Bernie Sanders Promotes ‘Guide to Political Revolution’

Sanders will give a speech in Iowa City on August 31 to market the book, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reports.

The local news outlet noted the appearance will mark Sanders’ first return to Iowa since narrowly losing to eventual Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primaries. Nevertheless, Sanders has proven “remarkably popular” in Iowa City, home to the University of Iowa, the Press-Citizen noted.

After Clinton lost to a Republican candidate who boasted of escapades including "grabbing women by the pussy," independents and left-leaning voters may look to Sanders as a savior to dethrone US President Donald Trump in the next presidential election.

A Fox News poll conducted in March found Sanders to be the most popular politician in the nation. Sanders was viewed much more favorably among respondents than Trump and easily squashed establishment politicians — including Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, and Mitch McConnell — who all ranked lower than Trump in terms of net favorability.

Vox reporter Matthew Yglesias wrote a column on July 7 declaring "Bernie Sanders is the Democrats’ real 2020 frontrunner,"citing the politician’s ability to draw massive crowds.

Other candidates that have been discussed as possible names on the 2020 presidential ticket include California Senator Kamala Harris, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Yglesias pointed out.

One concern about Sanders’ candidacy is his age. He will be 79 in 2020, hypothetically making him the oldest president ever, in the event that he were to win.

Sanders is a staunch advocate of single-payer healthcare and universal higher education.