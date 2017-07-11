Register
    Barack Obama making his first public appearance after leaving office, April 2017

    He’s Back: Obama Returns to Politics With Democratic Fundraiser This Week

    President Barack Obama will return to the stump just six months after stepping down from the highest office in the US.

    Just six months after leaving office, former US President Barack Obama is scheduled to make a return to the political stage this week in support of Ralph Northam, the democratic gubernatorial candidate for the state of Virginia.

    The return of the popular former US president will be the first official political gesture since he ceded the reins of power in January.

    Obama is scheduled to address a group of well-heeled Democrats at a private home in Washington DC under the aegis of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), according to Politico.

    The NDRC event, which will also be attended by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and committee chair Eric Holder is designed to rally support for Democratic efforts to roll back Republican gerrymandering moves that have been seen to hurt Dems at the polls.

    Obama has asserted that addressing voter redistricting will be a priority, now that he is no longer president.

    Aside from making statements defending the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare), since leaving office the former president has made a few phone calls to Democratic National Committee members and offered numerous subtle digs at his successor.

    "The National Democratic Redistricting Committee is proud to have the support of President Obama as we work to undo gerrymandering and create fairer representation in our democracy," stated committee chair Holder, cited by Politico.

