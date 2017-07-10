Only Kiev, Donbass Republics Can Consent to OSCE, EU Police Mission - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Peskov told reporters Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump had addressed the deployment of foreign missions in Donbass at their first bilateral meeting last week.

"President Putin always emphasizes that the deployment of any mission is possible only with the consent of the opposing sides. In this case, the opposing sides are the Ukrainian armed forces, that is Kiev, and representatives of the DPR and LPR," Peskov said, referring to the self-declared Donetsk and Lugansk authorities.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the idea to deploy a OSCE police mission in Donbass contradicts the Minsk agreements.

In April 2014, Kiev authorities launched a military operation against militia in Donbass. In February 2015, the two sides reached a ceasefire deal after talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission has been tasked with monitoring the implementation of Minsk deal provisions to settle the conflict.

During the Ukrainian conflict, Kiev has repeatedly called for the creation of a police mission tasked with monitoring the situation in Donbass. Despite the fact that Ukrainian officials, including President Petro Poroshenko, say that there has already been reached an agreement to establish such a mission, representatives of Germany and Russia have refuted the claims about the accord.