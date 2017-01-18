OSCE Police Mission Deployment in Donbass Contradicts Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The idea to deploy a police mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Donbass contradicts the Minsk agreements on the settlement in east Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday.

"If, talking about an armed OSCE mission, you had in mind the idea now spread by Kiev that it is necessary to deploy an armed police mission in Donbas, which would ensure rule of law there, this idea completely contradicts the Minsk agreements," Lavrov said after talks with his Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz.