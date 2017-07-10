Putin, Merkel, Macron Discussed Only Ukrainian Settlement at G20

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Vladimir Putin comprehensibly explained on Saturday the Russian position on Ukraine to Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier.

"No, the meeting of the troika was really devoted entirely to the issue that you named," Seibert said when asked by Sputnik whether German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed during their working breakfast other topics besides the Ukrainian settlement.

Russia, Germany and France along with Ukraine are members of the so-called Normandy Four format seeking the political settlement of the Ukrainian conflict erupted in 2014 after the overthrow of then President Viktor Yanukovych.