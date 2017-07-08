Putin, Merkel, Macron Discuss Ukraine Settlement on Sidelines of G20 Summit

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin, his French Counterpart, Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the conflict in Ukraine and its settlement during a working breakfast on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Saturday, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The situation in Ukraine and the ways of the [conflict's] settlement were discussed," the statement said.

Russia, Germany and France along with Ukraine are members of the so-called Normandy Four format seeking the political settlement of the Ukrainian conflict erupted in 2014 after the overthrow of then President Viktor Yanukovych.

Early on Friday, the G20 summit kicked off in the German port city of Hamburg, bringing together the leaders of major world countries and developing economies.