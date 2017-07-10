New York Times's Arguments on 'Details' of Putin-Trump Meeting 'Nonsense'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier, the newspaper reported, citing a White House official who was briefed by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, that the leaders of the countries discussed the so-called "interference" of Russia in the US elections for 40 minutes during a bilateral meeting in Hamburg.

"All the reasoning that you mentioned regarding the New York Times is nonsense. I repeat once again, there were only two people, and where did the New York Times knew how many minutes what was discussed, and who raised the voice, and whether anyone raised it at all — that is, all this simply eloquently testifies that there are great tale-tellers sitting there, who do all they can to prevent the Russophobic wave from subsiding," Peskov said on the air of the Rossiya 1 channel.

Putin and Trump held their first meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trump said that he heard the clear statements of President Putin that the Russian leadership did not intervene in the US elections, and he accepted these statements. On Saturday, Putin himself said that the US leader "took notice and agreed" with his statements that Russia did not interfere in the US election. Trump himself just noted that conversation with Putin was extremely important.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of trying to influence elections in different countries, with Peskov calling them "absolutely unsubstantiated." Lavrov, speaking of alleged Russian intervention in the elections in the US, France and Germany, said that there are no facts confirming this. Putin said that the US interfered in foreign political processes all around the world, but offended by Russia, which allegedly interfered in their election, although in fact such interference does not make any sense for Moscow.