Advisers Avoid Saying If Trump Agreed With Putin Russia Didn't Meddle in US Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Putin and Trump held the first meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, discussing a number of issues, including the alleged Moscow's interference into the recent US presidential vote. Putin said Saturday that he had reiterated Russia's position on the issue, and he believed that Trump had taken it into account and had agreed.

"President Trump handled the meeting brilliantly, okay? It was very clear what started as a 30-minute meeting — and President Trump made it very clear in addressing the issues around the election. After a very substantive discussion on this, they reached an agreement that they would start a cyber unit to make sure that there was absolutely no interference whatsoever, that they would work on cybersecurity together," US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said, answering the question, whether Trump had accepted Putin's denial of election interference.

US National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond McMaster said in response to a similar question that the result of the meeting was a recognition of the importance of cybersecurity and the need to make sure that election systems in the US and other countries are protected.