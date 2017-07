© AP Photo/ Toru Yamanaka Modi, Abe Hold Bilateral Talks on India-Japan Ties at G20 Margins

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "Great first day with world leaders at the G20 Summit here in Hamburg, Germany. Looking forward to day two!" the president tweeted.

The two-day gathering is bringing together leaders from 20 industrialized nations and has been marred by violent protests against this way of making decisions that affect the world.

On Friday, Trump held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on G20 margins, in what was their first face-to-face meeting. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said they had a very positive chemistry.