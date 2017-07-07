Lavrov: Moscow to Pursue Justice in Issue of Russian Diplomatic Property in US

HAMBURG (Sputnik) — Moscow will pursue justice in the issue of the Russian diplomatic property in the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday, summing up the results of a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Germany's Hamburg.

"It was raised… [Russia] will continue to pursue justice," Lavrov told reporters, when asked if the issue of Russian diplomatic property was raised at the Putin-Trump meeting.

"If we continue to, it means there is still work to do," Lavrov said.