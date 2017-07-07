Trump Says Had 'Great Experience' During Visit to Poland

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Wednesday and Thursday, Trump visited Poland where he discussed with the country's leadership a number of security and economic issues. During the visit the United States and Poland signed an agreement on the delivery of US Patriot missile systems to Poland.

"My experience yesterday in Poland was a great one. Thank you to everyone, including the haters, for the great reviews of the speech!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page.

​The president also said that after the visit to Poland he had met with the leaders of Germany, Japan and South Korea.

"After Poland had a great meeting with Chancellor [Angela] Merkel and then with PM Shinzo Abe of Japan & President Moon [Jae-in] of South Korea," Trump said.

All the meetings were held on threshold of the G20 summit that kicks off on Friday in the German city of Hamburg on Friday. On the sidelines of the summit Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.