Joint Commission for Studying History to Help Deepen Russia-Germany Cooperation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On July 6-7, Moscow hosts the 20th meeting of the commission devoted 100-year anniversary of the 1917 Russian Revolution and its influence on the world history.

"I hope that the results of the discussion will give an additional impetus to the joint struggle against the falsification of history, will contribute to deepening of bilateral cooperation in the humanitarian area," Lavrov said in his greeting to the participants of the meeting, read out by Sergey Nechayev, the head of the Third European Department at the Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov noted that a fruitful exchange of views between historians of Russia and Germany made a useful contribution to maintenance of trust and mutual understanding between the two peoples.

The commission was established in 1997 at the initiative of the Russian president and the German chancellor.

Over the 20 years since its establishment, the commission has initiated and implemented several research projects, most important of which are devoted to the history of prisoners of the two world wars, concentration camp inmates and people who were forced to work for Nazi Germany.