Register
16:34 GMT +306 July 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands before a lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017

    Macron Wants to Prevent Trump’s Political Isolation Amid Unpopular Decisions

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8401

    French government spokesman Christophe Castaner said that French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to invite Donald Trump to Paris to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations had a symbolic meaning.

    From L-R, Belgium's King Philipe, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, U.S. President Donald Trump who shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Dutch Prime Minster Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gather with NATO member leaders to pose for a family picture before the start of their summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    Macron Expects to Build 'Cordial Relationship' With Trump
    PARIS (Sputnik) — By inviting US President Donald Trump to Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron wants to prevent Trump’s political isolation over his decisions that are unpopular in Europe, French government spokesman Christophe Castaner said Thursday.

    On July 13, Macron will hold talks with Trump as the US president had been invited to Paris for the Bastille Day, the French national holiday celebrated on July 14.

    "There is a political dimension. The French president wants to ensure that the US president is not isolated. Sometimes he [Trump] makes strong decisions that we regret, like on climate, for example. But we can do two things: either say ‘We don’t talk to you anymore because you were not nice,’ or on the contrary, we continue giving a hand to bring him back in the circle," Castaner told the La Chaine Info (LCI) broadcaster.

    US President Donald Trump (L) meets French President Emmanuel Macron before a working lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Peter Dejong
    Trump, Macron in Phone Call Discuss Agenda for G20 Summit
    Castaner noted that Macron’s decision to invite Trump to Paris to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations had a symbolic meaning.

    "The strategy of France assumes that it’s not up to us to tell these or those ‘You are not in the circle anymore, you are not among those with who we will talk.’ On the contrary, we need to talk systematically if it concerns the search for peace in Syria or the fight against global warming," Castaner stressed.

    Trump is on his second European trip as the G20 summit kicks off in Hamburg on Friday. During the packed program of the event, the US president is supposed to have several bilateral meetings, including with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Related:

    Trump, Macron in Phone Call Discuss Agenda for G20 Summit
    Make the Planet Great Again: Dreamteam Schwarzenegger, Macron Mock Trump (VIDEO)
    Trump, Macron Congratulate UK’s May on Keeping Role After Election
    En Garde! Macron Trolls Trump, Wants to ‘Make Our Planet Great Again’
    Tags:
    Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, France, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Guantanamo RealiTy
    Hooked on RT
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok