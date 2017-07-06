Trump Delivers Speech in Poland's Capital (VIDEO)

President Trump is currently in Poland to attend the Three Seas Initiative Summit, a gathering of countries bordering the Adriatic, Baltic and Black Sea (Poland, Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia).

Energy export

Trump started by saying that he came to Warsaw to deliver the message that "America loves Poland."

He asserted that the presence of US soldiers on Poland's soil is a sign of America's "commitment" to guarding the security of the country.

"America is eager to expand our partnership with you," Trump said, talking about the possible supply of American LNG to Poland. He said that he would make sure Warsaw "does not depend on a single supplier," evidently hinting at Russia.

Earlier today, Poland's President Andrzej Duda said that he expects a contract for liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from the United States to be signed in the nearest time, providing the country with an alternative to gas supplies from Russia.

Poland is one of the largest buyers of Russia's natural gas. According to Gazprom, Poland imported 11.07 billion cubic meters (390 billion cubic feet) of Russia's natural gas. Russia's total export to non-CIS countries exceeded 178 billion cubic meters in 2016.

During a presser this morning, Trump confirmed that "many more" US LNG shipments will be coming to Poland: "Maybe we get your price up a little bit, but that's ok, tough negotiations."

On Russia

Trump called on Russia to cease what he called its "destabilizing activity," a statement he also made earlier today.

Commenting on the previous claim, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Russia disagrees with US President Donald Trump's assessment that it destabilizes the situation in Central and Eastern Europe: "We do not agree with this approach," Peskov told reporters minutes after Trump said in Warsaw that the United States works with Poland "in response to Russia's actions and destabilizing behavior."

On NATO

Talking about NATO members' contribution to the alliance's budget, Trump claimed that ever since his administration had demanded that all members meet their financial obligations, "billions of dollars more have begun to pour into NATO." The US had "demonstrated with its words and actions" its commitment to Article 5 of NATO treaty, Trump said.