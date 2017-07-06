White House Declines to Say If Trump to Discuss Election Meddling With Putin

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders declined to say whether President Donald Trump will raise with Russian President Vladimir Putin the issue of the alleged Russian hacking of the US 2016 presidential election.

"We're not going to get ahead of their meetings," Sanders said as quoted by the pool.

The meeting between Putin and Trump is scheduled for July 7 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Russia has repeatedly denied meddling in the US election or trying to help Trump win the race.

Russian officials called the US claims absurd, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not have official contacts with Trump's team during the presidential campaign.