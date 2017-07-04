Russian Senator Hopes Putin-Trump Meeting to Promote Understanding on Syria

“Firstly, we expect that the meeting would result in a more serious understanding concerning cooperation on the Syrian situation, as well as in the field of fighting international terrorism in general. I am sure that the Hamburg meeting will promote the opening of a new, constructive page in Russia-US relations,” Slutsky told reporters.
He expressed hope that the forthcoming talks, scheduled on July 07, would be constructive and unbiased as opposed to the “anti-Russian” stance that former President Barack Obama’s administration used to take. That attitude still has a harmful impact on bilateral dialogue, the senior lawmaker noted.
The G20 summit will be held in Hamburg on July 7-8.
