Russian Senator Hopes Putin-Trump Meeting to Promote Understanding on Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov announced earlier Tuesday that the first personal meeting of Putin and Trump had been agreed upon and would be held on July 7 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. The White House has also confirmed the meeting.

“Firstly, we expect that the meeting would result in a more serious understanding concerning cooperation on the Syrian situation, as well as in the field of fighting international terrorism in general. I am sure that the Hamburg meeting will promote the opening of a new, constructive page in Russia-US relations,” Slutsky told reporters.

He expressed hope that the forthcoming talks, scheduled on July 07, would be constructive and unbiased as opposed to the “anti-Russian” stance that former President Barack Obama’s administration used to take. That attitude still has a harmful impact on bilateral dialogue, the senior lawmaker noted.

The G20 summit will be held in Hamburg on July 7-8.