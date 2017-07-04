Register
04 July 2017
    The UN Security Council.

    UNSC to Discuss Crisis in Syria, Yemen, Iraq Under China’s July Presidency

    © AFP 2017/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Politics
    According to the Chinese ambassador to the UN, the United Nations Security Council would discuss crises in Syria, Yemen and Iraq, during China's July presidency.

    President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Trump May Make Unscheduled Snap Visit to UK During Europe Trip Later in July
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) would discuss issues spanning four continents, focusing on Syria, Yemen and Iraq, during China's July presidency, Chinese ambassador to the United Nations Liu Jieyi said at a press conference at the UN headquarters.

    "The Security Council’s work would include action on peacekeeping and political mandates, as well as holding two open debates and a briefing on Syria. The 30 meetings on the schedule would be dealing with issues in the Middle East, Africa, Latin American and the Caribbean and Europe. More specifically, the Council would focus on Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Colombia, Haiti and Cyprus," Liu said Monday.

    According to the Chinese ambassador, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura is expected to brief members of the UNSC on the latest developments in Syria. He stressed that the 15-member Security Council would continue to promote political dialogue and try to encourage a Syrian-led, Syrian-owned process, adding that the Council encourages whatever positive developments that may emerge from the Astana and Geneva processes.

    "On Syria, the Council would focus mainly on three dimensions: the political process, chemical weapons, and humanitarian conditions," Liu said.

    Members of the United Nations Security Council
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    China May Use UN Security Council Presidency to Tackle Climate Change After Trump's Controversial Move
    The envoy added that July was an especially crucial month for the political process, due to new Syria peace talks in Astana and Geneva.

    The fifth round of peace talks on resolving the Syrian conflict, brokered by Russia, Turkey, and Iran, is taking place in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on July 4-5. A new round of UN-mediated talks on Syria will be hosted by Geneva on July 10-15.

    Regarding the situation in Yemen, Liu expressed hope that the Council would help bring the parties to the negotiating table in order to resolve outstanding issues through political means and abandon the notion of a military solution. A briefing on Yemen is scheduled to be held on July 12.

    In addition, on July 10, the Council was scheduled to establish its second special political mission for Colombia to monitor implementation of the final peace agreement. On July 17 and 24, it would extend the mandates of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), respectively.

    Regarding to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Liu said China's focus during its UNSC is expected to be on three elements: denuclearization, ensuring security, and resuming negotiations.

    "If tensions continued to rise at the current rate, the consequences could be disastrous," he warned.

    The Chinese ambassador stressed that applying sanctions was not the only way to deal with the crisis, expressing China has always been opposed to unilateral sanctions.

