MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The official added that it is necessary to take "low-cost" online terrorism into consideration as well as paying attention to the existence of actual terrorist organizations.

"The Islamic State [Daesh] and al-Qaeda [are likely to] eventually merge," de Kerchove told the Le Soir newspaper in an interview.

Despite Daesh's failures "on the ground," the terrorist group continues its activity on the Internet, the EU coordinator stressed.

De Kerchove noted that Europol had already created a team of some 20 experts for constant monitoring of the internet to counter terrorist propaganda, who had found around 30,000 illegal websites.