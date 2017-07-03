German Government Confirms Saudi King's Refusal to Attend G20 Summit in Hamburg

BERLIN (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, German media reported that King Salman had refused to participate in the summit over the diplomatic crisis around Qatar. Saudi Arabia will reportedly instead be represented by Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

© REUTERS/ Fabian Bimmer Thousands of Germans Protest Against G20 Summit in Hamburg

"I can confirm that we have received this official notification," Seibert said at a press briefing without naming the reasons for the Saudi King’s decision.

The spokesman added that Germany did not know who would represent the kingdom at the coming summit.

The G20 summit will take place in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8.