US Downing Syrian Aircraft Blatant Violation of Agreements - Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In June, the US-led coalition shot down a Syrian Su-22 bomber south of the city of Tabqa in the Raqqa province after the Syrian aircraft allegedly attacked the positions of the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Damascus said the Syrian aircraft was performing tasks against Daesh.

"I am responsible for the technical side of the issue. From the technical side, we see all that is happening in the Syrian sky. Politically, we draw on the agreements with the coalition on the coordination of our actions in the sky. If these rules are blatantly violated by the US-led coalition, then it is not a question of technical means, but the question of gross violations of the agreements. And this will be discussed in another subspace," Rogozin said commenting the recent incident with the Syrian Su-22 downed by the US-led coalition.

Commenting on the incident, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Washington to coordinate actions in Syria and avoid unilateral actions. Moscow calls on Washington to respect Syrian territorial integrity and the country's sovereignty according to the UNSC 2254 resolution and other documents, he added.