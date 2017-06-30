Putin-Trump Meeting Format to Be Discussed - Russian Presidential Aide Ushakov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The format of a meeting between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will be discussed yet, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Friday.

"The format will be discussed yet," Ushakov told journalists when asked in which format the upcoming meeting between Putin and Trump in Hamburg will be organized.

Russia will outline to the United States its program of stay in Hamburg at the G20 summit and will try to include an important meeting between Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in the schedule, according to Ushakov.

On Thursday, US National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster told reporters that during the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7-8, Trump would hold meetings with many world leaders, including Putin.

"We are coordinating the time. We will outline to the Americans the program of our stay in Hamburg, tell them which meetings we agreed on and try to enter an important meeting with Trump on the schedule," Ushakov told reporters when asked about preparations for the upcoming meeting between the Russian and US leaders in Hamburg.