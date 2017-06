© AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko Still No Progress in Preparations for Possible Putin-Trump Meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — No groundwork is being made for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Hamburg next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"As for preparations for the meeting with Trump, no meeting has yet been prepared. So far no progress has been made," Peskov told reporters.

Both heads of state are scheduled to attend the July 7-8 G20 summit and "will meet there in any case," he said.

"But at the same time, if we are talking about organizing a separate meeting, it is not yet being prepared," Peskov said.