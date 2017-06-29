Register
16:20 GMT +329 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The Soviet 16-tube, 220-mm BM-27 multiple rocket launcher Uragan. Illustration found in a 1980s-vintage 'Soviet Military Power' report released by the Pentagon

    Pentagon Rehashes Cold War-Era Intelligence Playbook to Hype Up 'Russian Threat'

    © Photo: Edward L. Cooper
    Politics
    Get short URL
    871054

    The US Defense Intelligence Agency has published a glossy new 100 page+ declassified intelligence report called 'Russia Military Power', a rehash of reports which were released during the 1980s called 'Soviet Military Power'. Like its predecessors, 'Russia Military Power' seems designed to ensure a bigger defense budget for the Pentagon.

    The DIA described the report, released Wednesday, as "the first in a series of unclassified military power assessments of major threats facing the United States," with China, North Korea, Iran and international terrorism slated to get their own assessments in the near future. 

    The Moscow Kremlin towers as seen from Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russia 'Will Not Stand By and Watch' US Violate Disarmament Agreements
    In the preface to the Russia report, DIA Director Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart explained that the threat assessment was meant to "foster a dialogue" between government officials, the military, US allies and the public about the "challenges" the US faces in the 21st century. Russia is described as a "resurgent" nation on the world stage which "poses a major challenge to the United States."

    "Within the next decade, an even more confident and capable Russia could emerge. The United States needs to anticipate, rather than react, to Russian actions and pursue a greater awareness of Russian goals and capabilities to prevent potential conflicts," Stewart wrote, adding that US policymakers and commanders "must have a complete understanding of Russia's military capabilities, especially as US and Russian forces may increasingly encounter each other around the globe."

    Paying homage to its 'Soviet Military Power' predecessor, which dramatically exaggerated the Soviet military's strength and capabilities to try to obtain a larger defense budget, the new report talks about Russia's efforts to modernize its nuclear forces and create precision-guided conventional weapons as if this was an indication of its aggressive intentions.

    President Reagan receiving the first copy of Soviet Military Power, a Defense Intelligence Agency publication
    © Photo: Defense Intelligence Agency
    President Reagan receiving the first copy of Soviet Military Power, a Defense Intelligence Agency publication

    The report outlines Russia's "tools of indirect action [used] against countries on its periphery" its projection of military power "far outside its borders," and the country's' "robust nuclear force," "capable of conducting a massed nuclear strike on targets in the United States within minutes."

    US and Ukrainian soldiers attend an opening ceremony of the joint Ukrainian-US military exercise 'Fearless Guardian' at the Yavoriv training ground
    © AFP 2017/ YURIY DYACHYSHYN
    US Supplying Weapons to Ukraine 'Will Only Add More Fuel' to Donbass Crisis
    The report also includes some contradictory messaging, presenting a frank assessment of Moscow's effort to create a multi-polar world order "predicated on the principles of respect for state sovereignty and non-interference in other states' internal affairs, the primacy of the United Nations, and a careful balance of power preventing one state or group of states from dominating the international order."  The report even admits that Moscow is concerned about possible US efforts to "[lay] the groundwork for regime change in Russia."

    Other sections of the report, however, talk about Russian "militarism," Moscow's "seizure of Crimea," its support for an "artificial separatist revolt" in the Donbass, about the supposed 'lack of democracy' in the country, and other claims which commonly feature in attempts to demonize the country. 

    The document also accuses Russia of "drawing upon" Soviet-era "psychological warfare tactics and techniques" to influence Western societies, and of engaging in a propaganda campaign at home and abroad. In fact, the DIA report lists RT and Sputnik alongside "bots and trolls on social media, search engine optimization, and paid journalists in Western and other foreign media" as Moscow's favored "techniques for disseminating Russian propaganda." 

    Cover of the new 'Russia Military Power' report.
    © Photo: dia.mil
    Cover of the new 'Russia Military Power' report.

    Commenting on the report, respected Russian military expert Leonid Ivashov told Radio Sputnik that the demonization of Russia had long become an important part of US foreign policy.

    This is the case, Ivashov said, because the US only feels capable of preserving a unipolar world order and to dictate its terms "through the creation of an enemy image, an image of a threat."

    A Yars missile system en route to a field region at the final stage of the Strategic All-Around Competition, a field training contest in the Novosibirsk region
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    Missile Diplomacy: Why Russia's Strategic Missile Troops Are Prepping to Stage Massive Drills
    "And Russia has been defined as such an enemy," the observer stressed. 

    As far as the 'Russia Military Power' report is concerned, Ivashov noted that it is all part of the logic of presenting Russia as a threat, even if US policymakers know that that is not genuinely the case. 

    "US intelligence cannot but know, for example, that Russia underwent a rapid demilitarization campaign in the 1990s. This reference to the report's 'secrecy'" and its declassification "is really a kind of manipulation – and all intended for the same purpose: to intimidate, to force Europe to submit, to force the Europeans to fork out more for military spending," Ivashov concluded.

    Related:

    Killing INF Treaty to Unleash New Nuclear Arms Race - Ex-Pentagon Official
    How US New Short-Range Missile Systems May Provoke New Arms Race
    Russia 'Will Not Stand By and Watch' US Violate Disarmament Agreements
    US Supplying Weapons to Ukraine 'Will Only Add More Fuel' to Donbass Crisis
    Why US Intensifies Its Military Presence in Southern Syria
    Why Russia's Strategic Missile Forces Are Prepping to Stage Massive Drills
    US Defense Secretary's 'Shock': What Happened to the Army Under Barack Obama
    Mainstream Media Says 'Russian Propaganda' Creating Fifth Column in US Military
    Mattis: Russia, China Challenging US Military Dominance
    Pentagon Blues: US Worried by China's Growing Military Cooperation With Russia
    Tags:
    expert commentary, assessment, threat, analysis, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Pentagon, United States, Russia, Soviet Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Big Nothing Burger
    Big Nothing Burger
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok