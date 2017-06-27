Register
17:43 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Cars pass by a billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin placed by pro-Serbian movement in the town of Danilovgrad on November 16, 2016

    Putin, Trump Urged to Sign Joint Anti-Nuclear War Declaration at G20

    © AFP 2017/ Savo PRELEVIC
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8103

    The organizers and participants of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) wrote an open letter on Tuesday, in which they urged Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump to sign a joint declaration denouncing every prospect of nuclear war during their upcoming meeting in Germany's Hamburg on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The G20 summit will be held in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8. Both Russian and US administrations have repeatedly said that the two leaders might meet on the sidelines of G20, but no confirmation for such a meeting has been announced yet.

    "Your first meeting in Hamburg will be a unique opportunity to underscore that, despite significant differences, the United States, Russia and Europe can and must work together on areas of existential common interest — chief among them reducing nuclear and other military risks, and preventing catastrophic terrorist attacks. The starting point could be a new Presidential Joint Declaration by the United States and the Russian Federation declaring that a nuclear war cannot be won and must be never fought," the letter said.

    The conference also called on the sides to increase military-to-military communication through the new NATO-Russia Military Crisis Management Group and work on preventing terror groups from acquiring weapons of mass destruction.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 43rd Munich Conference on Security Policy held at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    As Relevant as Ever: Why Trump Needs to Take Putin's 2007 Munich Speech to Heart
    "Fourth, discussions are imperative for reaching at least informal understandings on cyber dangers related to interference in strategic warning systems and nuclear command and control. This should be urgently addressed to prevent war by mistake. That there are no clear 'rules of the road' in the strategic nuclear cyber world is alarming," the letter signed by former UK Defense Secretary Desmond Browne, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger, former Russian Foreign Minister Igor Ivanov, and former US Senator Sam Nunn said.

    Founded in 1963, the Munich Security Conference is an annual forum on security issues. The event brings together officials and decision-makers from throughout the world, as well as non-governmental organizations, industry, media and academia representatives.

    Related:

    As Relevant as Ever: Why Trump Needs to Take Putin's 2007 Munich Speech to Heart
    Putin Likely to Skip Munich Security Conference in 2017 - Kremlin Spokesman
    Putin Offers Condolences to German Nation After Deadly Munich Shooting
    Solid & Active: How Russian Policy Has Changed Since Putin’s Munich Speech
    Tags:
    Munich Security Conference, G20, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Hamburg, Germany, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Data dump
    CNN's U-Turn on Russia Coverage
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok