Putin, Trump Urged to Sign Joint Anti-Nuclear War Declaration at G20

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The G20 summit will be held in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8. Both Russian and US administrations have repeatedly said that the two leaders might meet on the sidelines of G20, but no confirmation for such a meeting has been announced yet.

"Your first meeting in Hamburg will be a unique opportunity to underscore that, despite significant differences, the United States, Russia and Europe can and must work together on areas of existential common interest — chief among them reducing nuclear and other military risks, and preventing catastrophic terrorist attacks. The starting point could be a new Presidential Joint Declaration by the United States and the Russian Federation declaring that a nuclear war cannot be won and must be never fought," the letter said.

The conference also called on the sides to increase military-to-military communication through the new NATO-Russia Military Crisis Management Group and work on preventing terror groups from acquiring weapons of mass destruction.

"Fourth, discussions are imperative for reaching at least informal understandings on cyber dangers related to interference in strategic warning systems and nuclear command and control. This should be urgently addressed to prevent war by mistake. That there are no clear 'rules of the road' in the strategic nuclear cyber world is alarming," the letter signed by former UK Defense Secretary Desmond Browne, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger, former Russian Foreign Minister Igor Ivanov, and former US Senator Sam Nunn said.

Founded in 1963, the Munich Security Conference is an annual forum on security issues. The event brings together officials and decision-makers from throughout the world, as well as non-governmental organizations, industry, media and academia representatives.