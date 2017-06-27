US' Claims Assad Planning Chemical Attack in Syria Aimed to 'Justify Aggression'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the White House said in a statement that Washington had identified potential preparations for a chemical attack by Syrian government forces.
"They need to somehow justify this military aggression toward the sovereign state, that is why they are laying the groundwork for it," Krasov said, noting that Washington was constantly using such "pseudo news" to "destabilize the situation in a number of states."
"Nothing new, I think that the global community must condemn all these ill-judged actions of the US administration. You see, the actors are changing in the [US] administration, while the play is performed by the same ones," the parliamentarian stressed.
Damascus has repeatedly denied any involvement in the incident and said that the Syrian government doesn't possess chemical weapons as the full destruction of Damascus’ chemical weapons stockpile had been confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in January 2016.
In an interview with Sputnik on April 21, Assad characterized the alleged chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun as a provocation to justify the US strike on Ash Sha’irat. The Syrian leader also warned of the possibility of the new provocations similar to the one in Khan Sheikhoun.
