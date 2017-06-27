Russia Parliament Speaker Urges Eurasia States to Join Regional Security Efforts

SEOUL (Sputnik) — The Eurasian countries should unify efforts to ensure security in Eurasia, Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the Second Meeting of Parliament Speakers of Eurasian Countries.

“We regard consolidation of efforts aimed at ensuring security of our common home as one of the key tasks. This is a mandatory condition for the gradual development in Eurasia,” Volodin said.

Volodin noted that the issues of addressing new challenges and threats, including terrorism, drug trafficking and migration, had never been more urgent.

The national parliaments and interparliamentary organizations are here to develop common approaches to the war on terror and harmonization of the legislations in the security sphere. Today’s meeting may become a starting point to develop specific proposals,” Volodin added.

Russian delegation headed by Volodin arrived in Seoul on a two-day visit Monday to attend the Second Meeting of Parliament Speakers of Eurasian Countries along with the representatives of 25 other states, on Tuesday. The total of three EU countries, namely Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, take part in the event.