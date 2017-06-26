Register
14:05 GMT +326 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Moscow Kremlin towers as seen from Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge

    Russia 'Will Not Stand By and Watch' US Violate Disarmament Agreements

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 46030

    Leading United States Republican congressmen have urged the White House to pull out from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) between Washington and Moscow.

    Adm. Harry Harris, Jr., US Navy Commander, U.S. Pacific Command, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Cliff Owen
    US Should Renegotiate INF Treaty - PACOM Commander
    "[It is] irresponsible for us to continue to adhere to a treaty when the only other participant has long moved on from it," Republican Mike Rogers, the chairman of a key oversight panel on nuclear weapons, told Politico.

    In February, Senator Tom Cotton proposed new legislation which enables INF-range missile systems to be transferred to allies in response to Russia’s alleged violations of the INF Treaty.

    The treaty was signed in 1987, with the aim to limit the missile arsenals of the US and the Soviet Union. Within the framework of the deal, the two sides agreed to destroy and not to further develop ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles that have a range of 500-5,500 kilometers. Since then, both Moscow and Washington have repeatedly accused each other of violations of the bilateral agreement.

    In February, US media reported that Russia had deployed nuclear cruise missiles in violation of the INF Treaty. In March, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman Gen. Paul Selva said in a congressional testimony that the United States aims to "look for leverage points" seeking Russia's compliance with the treaty.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has repeatedly said that Moscow was in full compliance with the INF treaty. According to Lavrov, Moscow had its own concerns over Washington's compliance with the INF Treaty and that the Russian side had repeatedly called on US partners to substantially discuss the most controversial points related to the agreement's implementation.

    Retaliatory Measures

    A bundle of three Soviet RSD-10 missiles prepared for demolition at the Kapustin Yar launch site. The missiles were destroyed in accordance with the INF Treaty.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Rodionov
    Moscow Concerned Over US' Tendency to Blame Moscow for INF Treaty Talks Failures
    Commenting on the report, Viktor Ozerov, the chairman of the defense and security committee of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, said that Russia would take retaliatory measures in the event that the US withdraws from the treaty. 

    "We will closely monitor the actions of our colleagues in Congress and draw conclusions. If the withdrawal from the treaty takes place and entails the military build-up, the new deployment of missiles in Europe, we will not turn a blind eye to it, we will take retaliatory measures," Ozerov told Sputnik. 

    According to the lawmaker, Washington has no reason to accuse Russia of violating the INF Treaty. 

    "Russia fulfilled its obligations concerning the elimination of short-range and mid-range missiles. They were destroyed under the supervision of the American side. Russia eliminated 1,000 missiles more than the US," Ozerov said. 

    He added that US congressmen’s calls can be regarded as an "attempt to continue anti-Russian hysteria."

    'Absurd Allegations'

    Deputy Chair of State Duma's International Affairs Committee Alexei Chepa told Sputnik that amid the current fight against terrorism it would be a mistake to withdraw from any of the previously signed agreements. 

    "Currently, US policymakers are often guided not by common sense, but some immediate political interests. The Republicans and the Democrats are making absurd things. Many of their allegations, including on Russia’s meddling in the US election, are harmful to the US policy," Chepa said.

    The lawmaker underscored that none of the countries can unilaterally withdraw from the agreement. 

    "If Washington decides to pull out Moscow will do the same. This will result in disturbing the balance of power," he concluded. 

    Russia Does Not Want an Arms Race

    Russian Foreign Ministry building
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Dangerous NATO Moves Near Russia Threaten 'Arms Race Spiral' - Foreign Ministry
    Yury Shvytkin, deputy chairman of the Russian parliamentary defense committee, stressed that Russia does not want an arms race but the possible US withdrawal from the INF Treaty risks an arms race. 

    "No matter what, we will not stand by and watch the US violate disarmament agreements and build up its military force. Russia will take adequate measures in response," the lawmaker said

    Shvytkin noted that unlike Washington Moscow complies with its obligations under the INF Treaty. 

    "At the same time, the Pentagon has repeatedly violated the agreement, including deploying weapons to Eastern Europe, close to the Russian border. For example, missile defense systems were deployed in Poland and Romania," he said.

    Withdrawal Would Not Be Good for US

    According to Politico, many American congressmen are against pulling out from the INF Treaty. The Donald Trump administration is currently engaged in fierce debate over the issue. According to Politico, the INF Treaty is a "cornerstone disarmament pact with Russia banning an entire class of nuclear missiles."

    Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty
    © AP Photo/ Bob Daugherty
    US Hopes to Hold Nonproliferation Talks With Russia ‘Soon’ - Pres. Assistant
    The Pentagon, the State Department and the White House are concerned over the possible consequences of the move, including the risk of a new arms race. 

    The Pentagon and the State Department said that the agreement complies with Washington’s interests. The Pentagon issued a report warning Congress that the unilateral withdrawal from the treaty will not serve the interests of the US. 

    Many American experts have also spoke out against the initiative. 

    "It can only lead to greater danger. The chance of blundering into a nuclear conflict is greater [with such missiles] than with long-range missiles because they are not based on our shores," former Secretary of Defense William Perry, who is a member of the Pentagon’s high-level Defense Policy Board, told Politico.

    "The whole structure of the arms control regime is in danger of falling apart, and we are going to find ourselves in a nuclear arms race. Before pulling out of the INF Treaty, we need to take a deep breath," said Ambassador Richard Burt, who served as the lead arms control negotiator during the administration of President George H.W. Bush. 

    Related:

    Russia to Take Retaliatory Measures in Case of US Withdrawal From INF Treaty
    US Congress Urges Washington to Withdraw From INF Treaty
    US Remains Fully Committed to Upholding INF Treaty - Ambassador to Russia
    Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Says Moscow Fully Complies With INF Treaty
    Tags:
    disarmament, tensions, arms race, INF treaty, U.S. Department of State, Pentagon, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top News From Around the World Through Camera Lens
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok