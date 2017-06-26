Kremlin Comments on Format of Upcoming Putin-Trump Meeting at G20

MOSCOW, June 26 (Sputnik) — Earlier, both Russian and US administrations said that the two leaders might meet on the sidelines of G20, however, no confirmation of such a meeting has been announced. The G20 summit will be held in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8.

"Unfortunately, there are no concrete developments in this context yet," Peskov told reporters.

He pointed out that the formality of the highly-anticipated meeting between the two leaders in Germany is not important to Moscow.

"I think here of course the Russian side will be ready for the form of the meeting that will be convenient for the US," Peskov said. "I repeat that in this case this is secondary, so let us wait for the G20 summit."

When commenting on the prospects of the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that it "will undoubtedly be expected to deliver specific results."