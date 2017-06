MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, reports emerged that at least five people died and more than 120 others were missing following a massive landslide caused by torrential rains in the Sichuan province.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged rescuers to make every effort to save people feared buried in a landslide that hit a mountain village.

"In the telegram Russian president expressed condolences and support to the relatives of victims and wished fast recovery to all those injured," the Kremlin's press service said.