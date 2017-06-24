Trump, Modi to Discuss Counterterror Cooperation - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss ways to work together to combat terrorism, according to the official.

"A major area of discussion will be the counterterrorism issue. The US and India are both committed to combatting all forms of terrorism and strengthening their cooperation," the official stated on Friday.

The official said the two nations could introduce new initiatives on counterterror cooperation in areas such as screening, intelligence and information-sharing and terrorism designations.

"The two sides have the same goals. So I think what we’ll see is a willingness to increase information-sharing [and] data-sharing… to prevent terrorist travel," the official said.

India and the United States have cooperated on regional threats from the al-Qaeda and Daesh terror groups (both banned in Russia), Pakistan-based militant groups.