Lavrov: Signs Point to EU's Readiness to Abandon 'Dead-Ended' Russia Policy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There are indications that the European Union is moving toward easing its "dead-ended" sanctions-oriented approach to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Belarusian media published Friday

"As soon as the European Union is ready to change its current absolutely dead-ended course, and such signs are already manifesting, we will be ready to return to the path of upward development in the interests of both our citizens and the citizens of the EU states," Lavrov said.

He noted that a number of EU members "realize the absolute hopelessness of the current EU course formed by a Russophobe minority."

The relations between Russia and the West shattered after Crimea rejoined Russia as a result of a referendum in 2014, which had not been recognized by the EU's member states. The European Union, as well as the United States and their allies, introduced a number of sanctions against Russia. Moscow, in turn, put in place a food embargo on products originating in the countries which had targeted Russia with sanctions.