New US Sanctions Not on Table for Canceled Ryabkov-Shannon Meeting - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Russia announced it had canceled the Ryabkov-Shannon consultations scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on June 23 after the United States expanded anti-Russian sanctions on Tuesday.

"The issue of sanctions was never on the table for this meeting that was canceled. This meeting was about more minor issues. Sanctions can be dealt with in a very separate way," Nauret said.

© AP Photo/ Chairman of the Joint Chiefs US Anti-Russia Sanctions Bill Would Pass House if Vote Held Now - Russian Lawmaker

On June 20, the US Department of the Treasury introduced sanctions against 38 individuals and entities over their alleged involvement in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has consistently denied the allegations of meddling in Ukraine's internal affairs and pointed out that the policy of sanctions is counterproductive as well a can destabilize the region and the world.